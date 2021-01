Reading Time: < 1 minute

Moviment Graffitti has called for gender quotas on party candidate lists instead of a proposed mechanism that will reserve a number of parliamentary seats for the under-represented sex.

Earlier this month parliament approved the Second Reading of the proposed legal changes that intend to increase the representation of the under-represented gender in the House by a maximum of 12 seats.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1804

