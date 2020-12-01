Malta: Graffitti registers opposition to zoos: ‘They are an act of cruelty’

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Zoos are cruel irrespective of whether they are regulated or not, the Graffitti Movement said as it registered its opposition in a public consultation exercise on proposed regulations.

“Zoos are inherently an act of cruelty against these wild animals, held captive in enclosures, which no matter how well-furnished, will never provide sufficient space for these large animals, and which fail absurdly at mimicking these animals’ natural environment, leading to depressed, anxious animals,” it said.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated: 1638

