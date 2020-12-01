Malta: Graffitti registers opposition to zoos: ‘They are an act of cruelty’

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Zoos are cruel irrespective of whether they are regulated or not, the Graffitti Movement said as it registered its opposition in a public consultation exercise on proposed regulations.
“Zoos are inherently an act of cruelty against these wild animals, held captive in enclosures, which no matter how well-furnished, will never provide sufficient space for these large animals, and which fail absurdly at mimicking these animals’ natural environment, leading to depressed, anxious animals,” it said.