Malta: Grand Harbour regeneration project eyes new economic activity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd reports on the unveiling of the Grand Harbour regeneration project by Capital Projects Minister Ian Borg. The plan seeks to open new public spaces along the shore, incentivise new maritime industries, and modernise existing infrastructure.

Another story says that a new alerts system using artificial intelligence is being installed at nursing homes by the Social Care Standards Authority. Residents will be able to report issues, lodge complaints, and communicate with professionals.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro