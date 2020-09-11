Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: GWU agrees with right to disconnect

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the General Workers Union welcomes a report by MEP Alex Agius Saliba calling for a general right to disconnect. In a statement, the union said that new directives are needed to reflect employment in the digital transformation.

The paper says that the Covid-19 wage supplement scheme has disbursed some €160 million to 80,000 employees by the end of July. The government expects the economy to start recovering from next year.

