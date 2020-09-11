Malta: GWU agrees with right to disconnect

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the General Workers Union welcomes a report by MEP Alex Agius Saliba calling for a general right to disconnect. In a statement, the union said that new directives are needed to reflect employment in the digital transformation.

The paper says that the Covid-19 wage supplement scheme has disbursed some €160 million to 80,000 employees by the end of July. The government expects the economy to start recovering from next year.

