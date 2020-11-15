Malta: GWU demands greater involvement of teachers in decisions on education sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa leads with comments by General Workers Union representatives Kenny Muscat and Gabriel Pullicino who said that teachers need to be allowed greater opportunities to participate in the transformation of the education sector.

The paper reports that 190 people including women and children were intercepted by the Libyan coast guard on Saturday and re-routed back to the north African country. The paper says the central Mediterranean migration route has been active again in the last days.

Another story quotes House Speaker Angelo Farrugia who said that representative Jason Azzopardi broke the code of ethics when he accepted a hotel stay paid for by a member of the Tumas Group in 2017.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...