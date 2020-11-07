Malta: GWU praises new collective agreement for AFM soldiers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to the General Workers Union secretary for disciplined forces, Theo Vella, who said that the new collective agreement between the government and the Armed Forces will serve justice to AFM soldiers.

The paper reports that Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she will seek to help a Scottish woman who has been ordered by a court to return to Malta, after she allegedly left the island with her child without the consent of his Maltese father.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...