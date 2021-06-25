Malta: GWU says grey-listing indicates room for improvement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont publishes a statement by the General Workers Union in reaction to the FATF vote. The union said that Malta has made important steps in transparency, rule of law, and good governance but there is always room for improvement. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/il-gwu-temmen-li-bi-sforz-kollettiv-nistghu-nibdlu-r-rizultat-tal-bierah/

Another report says that several EU members are pushing for tax harmonisation citing a need for balance between the single market and national competence. Malta disagrees with the proposals arguing that it threatens the competitiveness of smaller countries.

