Malta: GWU wants job security for remote workers

L-Orizzont quotes General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who called for reform of the legislation that regulates home-working. The union says that security, career progression, and benefits should be upheld in more flexible working conditions.

Another story reports that 202 babies were born since IVF services were launched at Mater Dei hospital in January 2015. There were 112 girls and 90 boys, including 27 pairs of twins and three sets of triplets.

