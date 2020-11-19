Malta: GWU wants minimum wage rate set at two-thirds the gross medium

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont covers a meeting between the General Workers Union and Minister Carmelo Abela about the EU Directive on minimum wage. The union insisted on a minimum wage rate of 60 percent of the gross average wage.

The paper reports that a former parish priest has been jailed for three years after he was found guilty of indecent acts with a 14-year-old boy. The priest was referred to the police by the church authorities.

Another story says that the number of inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility is double the population it was designed for. The paper says that this is a challenge especially in the times of Covid-19 infections.

