Malta: GWU warns companies over quarantine leave

L-Orizzont says that the General Workers Union is considering industrial actions at places of work where its members are being forced to switch from quarantine leave to sick leave if they register positive for Covid-19.

Another story quotes Education Minister Owen Bonnici who said that safety guidelines for kindergarten centres, post-secondary schools and tertiary institutions are at an advanced stage and will be published in the coming days.

