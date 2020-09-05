Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: GWU warns companies over quarantine leave

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the General Workers Union is considering industrial actions at places of work where its members are being forced to switch from quarantine leave to sick leave if they register positive for Covid-19.

Another story quotes Education Minister Owen Bonnici who said that safety guidelines for kindergarten centres, post-secondary schools and tertiary institutions are at an advanced stage and will be published in the coming days.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
%d bloggers like this: