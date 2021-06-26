Malta: Health authorities ironing out vaccine certificate system with UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that health authorities are in talks with their British counterparts over the Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Currently, the government only recognises certificates issued in Malta and arrivals from Britain still have to go into quarantine. Read more: http://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-25/local-news/Malta-will-recognise-UK-vaccine-certificates-on-1-July-6736234692

The paper reports that the FATF report on Malta’s greylisting raised concerns about anonymous shell companies and advised authorities to ensure that ultimate beneficial ownership information is up-to-date. Read more: http://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-25/local-news/FATF-highlights-the-three-action-points-Malta-needs-to-fulfill-to-move-off-grey-list-6736234688

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro