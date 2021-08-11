Malta: Health authorities warn over excessive heat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with warnings by the health authorities about the heatwaves as temperatures are expected to reach 43 degrees in these days. The public is being asked to stay indoors during the day and keep the house cool. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/stay-inside-shut-windows-warning-as-malta-sizzles.892738

The paper says that the Office of the President has not replied to questions by journalists about calls for Dr Vella’s to resign in the wake of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry report. The inquiry found the state responsible for the killing of the journalist.

