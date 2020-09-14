Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Health Centre doctors ordered to stop visiting care homes

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that the Medical Association issued directives for Health Centre doctors to suspend services in care homes, including homes for the elderly. The association is worried that infections among health professionals may spread the virus more.

Another story says that the Covid-19 spike reported on Sunday contradicts claims by Prime Minister Robert Abela that cases are in decline. The paper says that more than 1,200 people have tested positive in the last month while five patients have died.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
%d bloggers like this: