Malta: Health Centre doctors ordered to stop visiting care homes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that the Medical Association issued directives for Health Centre doctors to suspend services in care homes, including homes for the elderly. The association is worried that infections among health professionals may spread the virus more.

Another story says that the Covid-19 spike reported on Sunday contradicts claims by Prime Minister Robert Abela that cases are in decline. The paper says that more than 1,200 people have tested positive in the last month while five patients have died.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

Like this: Like Loading...