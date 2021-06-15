Malta: Health Minister unconcerned by Cabinet members spotted at local feast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that Health Minister Chris Fearne defended the presence of several Cabinet ministers who were seen at the Żebbuġ parish feast last weekend. He said that they have all observed the established Covid-19 protocols. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-14/local-news/Zebbug-feast-Ministers-said-they-followed-Covid-rules-and-I-believe-them-Fearne-6736234339

The paper quotes European Court of Auditors member Leo Brincat who warned about ‘operational shortcomings’ in the EU border control agency Frontex. Brincat said that the role of the agency is set to grow in the next years. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-14/local-news/Frontex-Audit-Report-Brincat-calls-for-roadmap-to-address-significant-shortcomings-6736234333

