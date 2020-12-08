Malta: Health Minister unveils vaccination timelines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on a press conference by Health Minister Chris Fearne who announced that Covid-19 vaccines will begin to be administered in January, starting with healthcare workers and people aged 85 years and over.

Another story quotes a statement by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation saying that the public inquiry into the murder of the journalist should be allowed take its course. The statement came in reaction to comments by the Prime Minister urging the board to conclude.

