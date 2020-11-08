Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Health Minister warns about rising cases with change of season

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times publishes an interview with Health Minister Chris Fearne who warned that Covid-19 cases will rise as winter sets in. The Deputy Prime Minister, however, said that a lockdown at this stage would be counterproductive.

Another story reveals minutes from an Enemalta board meeting showing that the agency reached an agreement to buy the wind farm in Montenegro from Cifidex two weeks before the mysterious company had even purchased the shares of the project. 

