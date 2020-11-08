Malta: Health Minister warns about rising cases with change of season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times publishes an interview with Health Minister Chris Fearne who warned that Covid-19 cases will rise as winter sets in. The Deputy Prime Minister, however, said that a lockdown at this stage would be counterproductive.

Another story reveals minutes from an Enemalta board meeting showing that the agency reached an agreement to buy the wind farm in Montenegro from Cifidex two weeks before the mysterious company had even purchased the shares of the project.

