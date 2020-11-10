Malta: Health Minister welcomes advances in vaccine development

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times announces that a Covid-19 vaccine candidate by Pfizer and BioNtech has reached a ‘critical milestone’. Health Minister Chris Fearne welcomed the development and said that Malta would get doses shortly after its release.

Another story reports that Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi has suspended himself from parliament after admitting to accepting a stay at a Tel Aviv hotel in 2017 paid for by the Fenech family. Azzopardi requested an investigation by the Standards Commissioner.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...