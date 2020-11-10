Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Health Minister welcomes advances in vaccine development

The Times announces that a Covid-19 vaccine candidate by Pfizer and BioNtech has reached a ‘critical milestone’. Health Minister Chris Fearne welcomed the development and said that Malta would get doses shortly after its release.

Another story reports that Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi has suspended himself from parliament after admitting to accepting a stay at a Tel Aviv hotel in 2017 paid for by the Fenech family. Azzopardi requested an investigation by the Standards Commissioner.

