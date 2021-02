Reading Time: < 1 minute

A judge has temporarily suspended industrial action ordered by the UĦM Voice of the Workers union in hospital following an application for an injunction filed by the health ministry.

Last week the union directed 1,300 healthcare workers to take industrial action after claims the government had backtracked on previous pledges.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745

