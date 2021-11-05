Malta: Health workers behind increase in full-time employment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In May 2021, registered full-time employment increased by 2.6% while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 2.1% compared to the corresponding month in 2020. Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in May 2021 increased by 1.6%, reaching 239,376. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (6,065) and a decrease in registered unemployment (2,408).

When May 2021 is compared to May 2020, the highest increase in employment was brought about by human health and social work activities and arts, entertainment and recreation with 1,246 and 1,116 persons respectively. Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up 4,514 persons to 186,320 . Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,551 persons to 51,055.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 1,215 when compared to May 2020, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 4,850. Full-time employment for males and females went up by 2.2% and 3.3% respectively over 2020 levels.