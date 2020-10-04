Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Healthcare professionals demand capital investment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks to representatives of health professionals ahead of the 2021 budget who said that hospital infrastructure is in urgent need of upgrading. The Midwives and Nurses Union president said that there has been little capital investment in the last years. 

The paper says that outgoing PN leader Adrian Delia pledged loyalty to the party after paid-up members elected Bernard Grech to succeed him. Delia called his challenger after the unofficial results to concede.

