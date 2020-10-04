Malta: Healthcare professionals demand capital investment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks to representatives of health professionals ahead of the 2021 budget who said that hospital infrastructure is in urgent need of upgrading. The Midwives and Nurses Union president said that there has been little capital investment in the last years.

The paper says that outgoing PN leader Adrian Delia pledged loyalty to the party after paid-up members elected Bernard Grech to succeed him. Delia called his challenger after the unofficial results to concede.

