Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Heated court hearing involving minister and opposition MP

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows a ‘rowdy’ hearing in court on Thursday in a case filed by minister Owen Bonnici against opposition MP Jason Azzopardi over Facebook comments. The minister said he can never accept being called a criminal, as Azzopardi has.

The paper reports on the funeral of Maria Grech from Xagħra who had been in a state of coma from a car crash 12 years ago. Grech, who was 15 years old at the time, had suffered a 100 percent disability in the accident.

