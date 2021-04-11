Malta: Herd immunity by June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that Malta is on course to achieve herd immunity by the end of June, making it among the first EU countries to reach the milestone. Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Twitter that the country is gradually returning to normality.

Another story quotes figures by the National Statistics Office showing a decrease in social benefit dependency in 2020 compared with the year before. Nearly 4,600 people received benefits because of lack of financial means last year, 400 less than in 2019.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...