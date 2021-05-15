Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that herd immunity from the Covid-19 virus is expected to be reached within days, adding that people are still bound to follow safety measures for the time being. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-14/local-news/Live-Charmaine-Gauci-delivers-weekly-briefing-6736233461

The paper reports that it is not clear whether the House Business Committee in parliament will proceed with the Private Members’ Bill to decriminalise abortion tabled by independent MP Marlene Farrugia this week. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-15/local-news/Marlene-Farrugia-s-bill-could-be-aborted-at-first-hurdle-6736233479

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro