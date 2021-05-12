Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that the country is set to reach herd immunity on Monday 19, with seven in every ten having received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. By that date a third of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/109565/covid19_herd_immunity_target_to_be_reached_on_19_may_

Another story says that brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio want sitting minister Carmelo Abela and former minister Chris Cardona to testify in a case challenging the Cabinet’s decision to turn down their pardon request. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/109546/degiorgios_filed_constitutional_case_over_refusal_of_pardon_in_daphne_murder

