The Independent leads with an objection letter by Din L-Art Ħelwa over a planning application for Ġnejna Bay. The NGO argues that the development could encourage illegal parking in the area and effectively reduce the size of the beach.

Another story says that a record number of new Covid-19 infections were registered on Sunday as authorities announced 263 cases. The previous highest count was set only two days earlier.

