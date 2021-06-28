Malta: Highest rate of early school leavers in the EU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Eurostat figures showing a 16.7 per cent rate of early school-leaving in Malta, the highest across member states. The EU average stood at 9.9 per cent last year and governments have a commitment to decreasing it to nine per cent by 2030.

The paper says that a number of Covid-19 restrictions relating to sport and fitness will be lifted from today. Catering establishment may also open until 2:00 am and sea transport may operate at a maximum 65 per cent capacity.

