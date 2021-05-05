Malta: Homes for persons with disability to receive €3.7 million in aid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that Fondazzjoni Wens, which runs community homes for persons with disabilities, will receive an assistance package of €3.7 million. The agreement was signed by the government and Aġenzija Sapport. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/ftehim-ta-e3-7-miljun-mal-fondazzjoni-wens-ghall-gid-tal-persuni-bdizabilita/

The paper follows the testimony in court of Maryrose Chircop, whose husband Carmel was shot dead in 2015. The widow said that she got to know about the murder from social media while she was with her son. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/mal-ahbar-tal-mewt-bdiet-it-triq-tal-kalvarju-l-armla-tal-avukat-chircop/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...