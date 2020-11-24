Malta: Hotel nights down by two-thirds from last year

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Hotels saw a dip of 55.5 percent in guests in the third quarter this year compared with the same period in 2019. Figures by the National Statistics Office show a total 241,179 hotel visitors between July and September, the smallest Q3 numbers in the three years under review.
One in two guests stayed at four-star hotels while another 46 percent chose accommodation at either five or three-star hotels. Another 23,265 guests stayed at alternative collective accommodation including hostels and guesthouses.
Since the beginning of the year, hotels welcomed a total 538,428 guests, a drop of 62 percent in comparison with the first nine months of 2019. Nearly 280,000 choose to stay at four-star hotels while five and three-star hotels welcomed 243,881 visitors between them. Guests at other collective accommodation numbered 47,744.
The total number of nights at hotels was 1,003,422 in the third quarter, a decrease of 66.5 percent from the previous year. Hotels registered a total of 2,289,255 nights since the start of 2019, a sharp fall from 7,145,247 in the same period last year.