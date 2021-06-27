Malta: Hotels encouraged by UK activity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum speaks with the CEO of the Hotels and Restaurants Association Andrew Agius Muscat who said that after months of hardship, the opening of the British tourism market is a welcome boost to the industry.

The paper publishes an interview with film enthusiast Ludovico Balzan about the historic Rialto cinema in Cospicua. Balzan said that the famous film theatre was equipped with the latest technology and facilities in its heyday and offered hours of entertainment to families.

