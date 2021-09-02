Malta: Housing Authority introduces scheme for persons with past health conditions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports the launch of a Housing Authority scheme offering bank guarantees to people ineligible for home loans because of past health conditions. Announcing the project, Prime Minister Abela said that the government is sensitive to people’s difficulties.

The paper says that education authorities have not discussed a plan for the re-opening of schools with teachers’ representatives, weeks before the start of the scholastic year. Unions urged the government to start consultation immediately.

