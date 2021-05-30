Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument says that hundreds of people have visited the PN’s headquarters on Saturday after the party offered to check utility bills from ARMS for extra charges. Leader Bernard Grech said that a PN Leader would issue full refunds. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/29/il-pn-jibda-jilqa-l-ilmenti-tan-nies-li-nsterqu-fil-kontijiet-tad-dawl-u-l-ilma/

The paper carries an interview with PN spokesperson for Home Affairs Beppe Fenech Adami following the launch of proposals on prison reform. Fenech Adami said that the country needs a serious detention system based on dignity for inmates.

