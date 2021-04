Reading Time: < 1 minute



It is not true that funds generated through the cash-for-passports scheme were used during the pandemic, the Opposition said on Friday, adding that the Economy Minister should stop taking the taxpayers for a ride, resorting to justifying the scheme by claiming the funds were used during the pandemic.

Shadow finance minister Mario De Marco lambasted the comments saying this was completely untrue.

Source: Newsbook

Updated: 1745

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...