The man suspected of having shot a man in his right shoulder on Thursday confronted the victim over a personal matter that has been dragging on after he allegedly defrauded him of €7,000.

Sources close to the investigations told Times of Malta that Ryan Sultana, 24, had been hunting down the victim, a 55-year-old man from Naxxar named Vincent, who goes by the nickname L-Oranġjo, who is well-known to the police for a long list of fraud cases.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745