Malta: Immigration tops EU concerns in Malta

L-Orizzont says that the rate of Covid-19 infections in Malta stands at 320 per 100,000 inhabitants, the ninth-highest in the EU. The paper says that contagion in family clusters is almost three times that among co-workers.

The paper asks Prime Minister Robert Abela whether he has any plans for a Cabinet reshuffle following the co-option to parliament of Miriam Dalli and Clyde Caruana. Abela said that reshuffles are his prerogative but neither denied nor confirmed the rumours.

