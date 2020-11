Reading Time: < 1 minute



The 25 metre pedestrian bridge has been inaugurated which crosses over Triq Dom Mintoff, known as Kordin Hill, and which was built at an expense of’ €1.6 million.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that at moments like this where there is tension all over the world, the Maltese Government has continued with its projects including the one to build this bridge which will make a difference to people’s lives.

Source: TVM

Updated 1722

Like this: Like Loading...