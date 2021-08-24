Malta: Increase in annual retail price index

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the retail price index rose from 1.47 in July 2020 to 1.81 in July this year. Figures by the National Statistics office show an increase in food products, house expenses, clothing, and personal care products. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/23/konferma-mill-nso-il-prezzijiet-flulju-komplew-jizdiedu/

The paper says that a house blaze that developed in a Tarxien residence on Monday was caused by a short circuit in the electrical system. Two of the residents were not at home when the fire broke out, but their 81-year-old mother died from exposure to smoke. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/23/aggornata-anzjana-tmut-wara-nirien-fresidenza-fhal-tarxien/

