Police seized IPTV equipment from an individual following searches made in three different properties belonging to the same individual last week.

A police spokesperson explained that on 10 November, the European Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation coordinated an action following a request by the Italian authorities regarding illegal use of IPTV service. Eurojust coordinated the search of twenty places.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1723

