Malta: Industrial prices up by a tenth in four years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The industrial producer price index rose to its highest point in May 2021, an increase of 9.92 per cent from the same month in 2017. Figures by the National Statistics Office shows a total rise of 1.73 per cent year-on-year, with gains across all industrial groupings except for the energy sector which remained stable.

Prices for the domestic market grew by 1.11 per cent. Intermediate goods and consumer goods increased by 4.33 per cent and 0.54 per cent, respectively. Capital goods, on the other hand, fell by 0.53 percent. For the non-domestic market, prices rose by 2.12 per cent in total, as all groupings registered increases.

Compared with April 2021, indices grew by 0.55 per cent, with the biggest increase of 1.35 per cent observed in intermediate goods. Capital goods recorded a decrease of 0.04 per cent while non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.02 per cent. There was no change in either durable consumer goods or the energy sector.