Malta: Industrial production eclipses EU average in April

Industrial production rose by 5.6 per cent between March and April, the second-highest rate among EU members. Figures by Eurostat show that the increase outpaced the EU average of 0.5 per cent and was behind only the rise registered in Belgium (+7.4%).

Compared with April 2020, however, the gain in Malta was the sixth-lowest in the bloc, at 17.5 per cent. The year-on-year average increase in the EU 27 stood at 38.7 per cent, led by Italy (+79.5%), Slovakia (+69.1%), and Romania (+64.5%).

Energy production and Durable consumer goods both recorded a rise of 2.9 per cent from March 2021, the highest increases among the major groupings. Non-durable goods, on the other hand, was the only category to register a decrease (-0.7%).

All industrial groupings experiences growth from April 2020, increasing the most in the durable consumer goods categories (+110.4%) and the least in energy production (+13.8%).

