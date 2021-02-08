Malta: Industrial production increases across all groupings for the first time in a year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Industrial Production Index in December registered an increase across all main groupings for the first time in 2020. Figures by the National Statistics Office show an increase in total production of 0.7 percent from November, the lowest rate of increase during a year that only managed five. Compared with December 2019, however, the Index fell by 4.7 percent.

The biggest month-on-month increase was observed in energy, soaring by 8.3 percent after a sharp drop of 9.5 percent in November. Intermediate goods registered the smallest growth, at 0.1 percent from the previous month. Capital goods rose by 3.2 percent in the same period while consumer goods increased by 0.9 percent, driven by non-durable goods.

Production on intermediate goods was the only category to record an increase from December 2019, growing by 2.9 percent. Capital goods and consumer goods decreased by 4.4 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively. Energy experienced the biggest year-on-year decrease, falling 21.2 percent.

