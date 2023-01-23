Malta: Inflation tops 7.35% by end of year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In December 2022, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the RPI was 7.35 per cent, up from the 7.12 per cent

in November 2022, the NSO said today.

The 12-month moving average rate for December stood at 6.15 per cent.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the Food Index (+2.73 percentage points).

The highest annual inflation rates in December 2022 were registered in Housing (19.34 per cent) and Food (12.72 per cent). On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in Water, electricity, gas and fuels (0.00 per cent) and Clothing and footwear (0.47 per cent).

In December, the Housing Index registered the highest annual inflation rate of 19.34 per cent, of which Rent registered an annual rate of 7.62 per cent, Materials for house maintenance registered an annual rate of 20.39 per cent and Services for house

maintenance registered an annual rate of 22.15 per cent.

