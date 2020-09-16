Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Infrastructure Malta defends new anti-flood works

L-Orizzont carries a reaction by Infrastructure Malta following criticism to widespread road flooding from rainfall this week. The agency said that new roads where anti-flooding systems have been installed were not affected.

Another story follows a Cabinet meeting that was held in Victoria on Wednesday. Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he wants a strategy that makes Gozo a ‘showcase’ of Malta’s future economic model.

The paper reports that 323 complaints were registered with the Office of the Ombudsman in the first eight months of the year, a decrease of 17 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

