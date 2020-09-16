Malta: Infrastructure Malta defends new anti-flood works

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont carries a reaction by Infrastructure Malta following criticism to widespread road flooding from rainfall this week. The agency said that new roads where anti-flooding systems have been installed were not affected.

Another story follows a Cabinet meeting that was held in Victoria on Wednesday. Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he wants a strategy that makes Gozo a ‘showcase’ of Malta’s future economic model.

The paper reports that 323 complaints were registered with the Office of the Ombudsman in the first eight months of the year, a decrease of 17 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

