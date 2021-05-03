Malta: Inmate claims solitary confinement after complaint on “campaign of terror” in prison

Reading Time: < 1 minute



An inmate who has filed an application claiming inhumane treatment at Corradino Correctional Facility, targeting him and other prisoners, has filed a fresh application claiming he has been placed in solitary confinement.

Brian Vella, 41, who is serving a prison term after being convicted for a double murder, said he has been banned from communicating with the outside world and was placed in solitary confinement as retribution for speaking out on the situation in prison.

