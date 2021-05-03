Malta: Inmate claims solitary confinement after complaint on “campaign of terror” in prison

An inmate who has filed an application claiming inhumane treatment at Corradino Correctional Facility, targeting him and other prisoners, has filed a fresh application claiming he has been placed in solitary confinement.
Brian Vella, 41, who is serving a prison term after being convicted for a double murder, said he has been banned from communicating with the outside world and was placed in solitary confinement as retribution for speaking out on the situation in prison.
