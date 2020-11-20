Malta: Inquiry clears prison administration from any liability for deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that magisterial inquiries into deaths of prison inmates have exonerated the prison administration of any culpability. The latest case in a series of deaths happened this week when a 25-year-old man was discovered lifeless in his cell.

The paper says that three men have been cleared by the courts of keeping journalists against their will inside Castille in November last year. Magistrate Joseph Mifsud said there was not enough evidence by the prosecution to support the case.

Another story reports that the government is disbursing some €11.7 million to over 7,700 workers who have ‘suffered injustices’ in the past, including police officers, port workers and their heirs, and former government Corps workers.

