Malta: Inquiry finds systemic favouritism at MCAST

Malta Today reveals that an unpublished ministerial inquiry completed in 2018 warned about a culture of clientelism for teaching staff at MCAST. The president of the board of governors at the time, Silvio de Bono, was found to have bowed to pressure from Castille.

The paper reports that Yorgen Fenech’s legal team is requesting the recusal of Judge Edwina Grima from presiding over the trial by jury of their client. The lawyers argue that, as an appellate judge, Madame Justice Grima would also participate in any eventual appeal.

