Malta: Institute of Journalists rebukes Transport Minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Institute of Journalists admonished Minister Ian Borg for his treatment of a Net TV journalist during a press event. In his reply, the minister apologised but said his comments had been misunderstood.

Another report says that the PN Executive Council will this evening vote on the appointment of a President for Political Research and President for Social Dialogue. Lawyer Martina is the nominee for the first role and entrepreneur Ivan J. Bartolo for the second.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...