Malta: Interconnector used at around a fifth of its capacity last year

The Times says that the supply of energy from the interconnector fell from 78 per cent when it first started operating in 2015 to 22 per cent last year. The sharpest drop occurred in April 2016 when the government signed a take-or-pay deal with Electrogas. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/third-of-interconnector-capacity-used-since-2017.879149

Another story reports that the number of new nurses expected to graduate this year is around 165, less than the usual average of 250. The president of the nurses and midwives union, Paul Pace, said that the health system needs 400 new recruits every year. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/nursing-intake-at-all-time-low.879152

