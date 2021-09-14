Malta: International consortium shortlisted for Gozo tunnel project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Infrastructure Malta has shortlisted the sole bidder that made it through the initial tendering process of the Gozo-Malta tunnel project. The international consortium was one of four that originally bid for the offer. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/single-bidder-shortlisted-for-gozo-tunnel-project.900305

The paper reports that school attendance has been made compulsory again after the policy was suspended because of the pandemic last year. School attendance fell to 75 per cent in 2020-2021 raising concerns about the effects on children’s education. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/school-attendance-again-made-compulsory.900302

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro