Malta: Internet speeds among world’s top performers

Business Today quotes an international study that places broadband speed in Malta as the 21st-fastest in the world, ahead of other EU members such as Germany and Italy. Jersey ranks first while Turkmenistan registered the slowest internet.

The paper reports on the presentation of the pre-budget document by the Chamber of Commerce. President Marisa Xuereb appealed for the government to avoid populist measures in the upcoming budget and focus on long-term competitiveness.

