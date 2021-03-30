Malta: Investigators flag payments linked to Keith Schembri

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows the police testimony in the case against Keith Schembri on Tuesday. The court heard that company BTI Management Ltd. received payments marked as ‘KS’ or ‘Loft’ as well as a cheque from an offshore company owned by the former chief of staff.

The paper covers a press conference by PN Leader Bernard Grech following new revelations about once-secret company Macbridge. Grech said that the Labour Party sold the country a dream in 2013 but delivered a nightmare.

